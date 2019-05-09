Jesse Neal Toombs, Sr., 80, of Fredericksburg passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Survivors include his spouse, Alice Toombs; children Jesse Neal Toombs, Jr. and Margie Toombs Elliott (Eric); grandchildren Jamie Winston, Nicole Toombs, Hunter Toombs, Bradley Elliott, and Ali Elliott; great-grandchildren Austin Elliott, Tyler Elliott, Hailee McQuiston, and Avery James McQuiston; sister Mildred Lenox; and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marian Winston; grandson E.J. Elliott; and siblings John, Ellen, Barbara, Leonard, and Bessie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Wilderness Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilderness Baptist Church, Building Fund, 9701 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA 22553. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.