Dave Torrans lived a full and happy life. It was filled with a wealth of good friends and family. Dave and his wife Mary Bowe had a loving marriage of 25 years. They laughed and loved together until the end. Dave had a career that challenged his intellect, and made him eager to go to work each and every day. He was a well-respected senior litigation specialist at PRMS in Rosslyn for over 30 years where he enjoyed the challenge of medical malpractice. Dave was a 4 season enthusiast, and each season held a promise of fun and adventure. Everyone knew if fall and winter were approaching, "Football Dave" was excited to go to Beaver Stadium at Penn State University, his destination for each and every home game. He and his Phi Delta Theta brothers and guests were always excited to get together and tailgate. "We are!" And, once every season, he attended an Eagles game in Philly and was thrilled to attend their first ever Super Bowl Parade. "Fly Eagles Fly." Spring brought a week at Jazz Fest in New Orleans where he would see good friends, listen to great music, and eat exceptional food. Canoe season soon followed. He loved spending time on the Rappahannock River where he enjoyed its beauty and the challenges of the water. Dave loved his travels and his adventures. A celebration was held in his honor at La Petite Auberge on January 25. It was a night of excellent food, great music, family, and friends. Work friends, fraternity brothers, and loyal friends near and far made it a very special event for Dave. Dave is survived by his sister Peggy Kaluk and niece Mary Lanning from Denver, Colorado and a niece Jean Kaluk and nephew Nick Kaluk from New York, New York, and his many friends and fraternity brothers. Dave always said, "If I die tomorrow, I've lived a good life." He lost his battle to cancer on February 8, 2020. A paver in his honor will be installed at Alumni Plaza at PSU. It was presented to Dave by his Phi Delt Brothers. "YITB" Donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice as their care and compassion comforted Dave and Mary throughout a most difficult time. And on line condolences may be posted on Found and Sons website www.foundandsons.com.
