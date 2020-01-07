Lisa Renee' Torrice, beloved daughter of Anthony and Virginia Torrice of Fredericksburg, died December 15, 2019 of heart failure. She was born January 25, 1963 in Fredericksburg, Va., and was a 1981 graduate of Stafford High School. She attended Germanna College and worked in the computer field. Lisa was very gifted - she enjoyed art, music, playing guitar and writing songs. She also was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed poetry. One of her poems entitled "Caramel Brown" on the Rappahannock River was published in "The Rippling Waters" (The National Library of Poetry). Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents George and Virginia Mann and John and Louise Torrice. She is survived by her parents, her beloved sister, Nichole Torrice Chapman, her beloved brother, Anthony (Dan) Torrice, her nieces Rachel Chapman, Juliana Torrice and Destiny Morris, her uncle Joseph Torrice and aunt Doris Torrice, and numerous cousins. It was Lisa's wish to be cremated, and we have honored that wish. Her ashes will be scattered on the Rappahannock at a later date. Lisa was a long-time supporter of wildlife, especially the wolves. She had two "Wolf Dogs", Samiyah and Checotah, that she adored and who preceded her in death. Donations in Lisa's memory may be made to "Defenders of Wildlife", national headquarters, 1130 17th street, NM, Washington, DC. 20036. Lisa was uniquely here in this space and time, and those who truly knew her will remember her smile, her big heart, and her good and sensitive soul.