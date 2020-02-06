Rev. Louis Aloysius Tou, Ph.D. passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 89 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA. Father Tou was born in Chu Ma Tien, Henan Province, China and dedicated his life to God from a young age, starting seminary school at 11 years old. At the age of 20, he left China and studied in Macao, Spain, and Italy. He was ordained a priest by the age of 26 and shortly after left Rome for the United States. Four years later, God called him to ministry in Taiwan and he left his studies. 8 years later, he returned to the United States, eventually completing his Ph.D. in Guidance and Counseling at the age of 44. He worked as a High School Counselor and taught Latin and Psychology at Good Counsel High School for five years before becoming Chaplain at Holy Cross Hospital. He was assigned founding pastor of a Chinese Catholic Mission in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., during which time he was incardinated and established the Our Lady of China Mission as the first pastor. In parallel to his timeline of service to the Lord, he also touched countless lives by helping families immigrate to the United States in pursuit of the American Dream. There is no doubt that many lives would be for the worst, if not for him. As a Catholic Priest, he did not have a wife and children, but he is no less than a father figure for so many. He is survived by his nieces Yuan Yuan De, Monica De, and Mary Lu, nephews Louis De, Da Li Rong, Joe Rong, Da Wu Rong, and Louis Du, cousin Mathias Du, and numerous extended family. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00am Friday February 7, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service Fredericksburg prior to the mass A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am Friday, February 7, 2020 at St Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave., Fredericksburg, VA. . Interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Tou, Louis A.
To plant a tree in memory of Louis Tou as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.