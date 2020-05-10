Col. John L. Tracy (USAF, Ret.) Col. John L. Tracy died on April 21, 2020 at home in Spotsylvania, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis L. Tracy and Iris M. Tracy and his twin brother, James F. Tracy. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou Tracy; his son, Steven A. Tracy of Bonita Springs, FL; and his daughter, Lisa Tracy Smith (David) of Spotsylvania; he is also survived by his five grandchildren, Jessica and Daniel Tracy, and Anna, Sophie, and Ivy Smith. Col. Tracy was a native Ohioan. Born on March 18, 1941 in Columbus, he was raised outside of Dayton and graduated from Randolph HS in Englewood, OH in 1959. He went on to earn a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Capital University in Columbus, OH in 1963 and a Master of Arts degree in Business Management from Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Upon graduation from college, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the U.S. Air Force ROTC program and served for 24 years before retiring with the rank of Colonel in 1987. While in the Air Force he served as an auditor with the Air Force Audit Agency, holding a number of increasingly responsible positions in the US and Korea, culminating with duty as the Comptroller of the Audit Agency. John then was assigned as the financial manager for logistic support of the highly-classified SR-71 "Blackbird" strategic reconnaissance aircraft program. His final Air Force assignment was in the Pentagon where he was the principal advisor to the Comptroller of the Air Force for the acquisition of financial information systems. Col. Tracy's military decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal (with one oak leaf cluster), the Air Force Commendation Medal (with two oak leaf clusters), the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal and the Korean Defense Service Medal. After retiring from the Air Force, Col. Tracy spent the next eight years with ICL (British computer manufacturer) and served as Director of Operations of their East Coast sales operations. In 1996, he joined CACI, an Arlington Information Technology company and served as a Program Manager specializing in messaging systems until he retired in 2003. He did not slow down in retirement. He was very active in leadership positions in the Knights of Columbus (St. John Bosco Council 12846) as a Financial Secretary for six years and in various projects at the Council level and Assembly level, where he served for a year as the Faithful Navigator (organization head). Col. Tracy also devoted much time and effort supporting his local Catholic parish, St. Raymond of Peñafort, in Springfield, where he was a lay Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Eucharist, a volunteer driver for parishioners needing rides to doctor appointments, and undertook numerous tasks supporting the church's office. Col. Tracy and his wife moved to the Fredericksburg area in 2015 and lived at Fawn Lake. He was a member of St. Patrick Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus Battlefield Council #10246 and Rappahannock Assembly #1613. John was also a member of the Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Fredericksburg. Col. Tracy was an engaging, caring, involved, fun-loving person who liked a good conversation. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed bowling and golf and watching college football (especially the Virginia Tech Hokies, the Clemson Tigers, and the Ohio State Buckeyes). And he was known to play a hand or two of poker. Col. Tracy and his family wish to acknowledge the wonderful home care provided to him by the Capital Caring Hospice staff and Right At Home in Home Care that supported him so professionally and personally during his sickness. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, October 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Patrick Church Capital Campaign (c/o St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9151 Ely's Ford Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22407) or the Virginia Knights of Columbus Charities Inc. (VKCCI, 3500 Gregory Pond Rd., Richmond, VA 23236). Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
