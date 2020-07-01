Benjamin F. Trail Jr., 52, of Burkeville, Virginia went home to the arms of Jesus on June 24, 2020. Beloved son of David and Patricia White of Spotsylvania County and father Ben Trail of Free Union, Va. Ben was a graduate of Stafford High School and veteran of the Army National Guard. Ben had been a truck driver. He is survived by his loving wife Tammy, daughters Brooke and Courtney, granddaughter Kailey, step- daughters Aaron and Jessi, Mother- in- law Mary Richardson and Brother-in- law John. Sister, Desiree Trail, nephews, Gabriel, Michael and niece Ariel. Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lifelong friend Jerry Fitzgerald along with many other friends. Ben loved country music and playing guitar, fishing and the Rappahannock River. He was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church of Farmville, Va. A memorial service will be held at Pisgah Baptist Church at an undetermined date. Rest in peace my dear sweet son.
