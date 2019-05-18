On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Donna Gail Trainham Martin was suddenly called home, to be with her husband of 45 years, Richard L. "Ricky" Martin. Mrs. Martin was a former Spotsylvania County bus driver, and a former member of both the Spotsylvania County and Mineral Fire Department Ladies Auxiliaries. In her passing, Donna leaves behind her sons, Shane Martin and Chad Martin; a daughter-in-law, Sherry, her dad, Albert Wheeler, and a granddaughter, Taylor. She also leaves behind her fur babies, Pressley, Libby and Brownie. Donna was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of her life will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.