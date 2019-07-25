Linda Barksdale Trainum, 75, of Stafford County passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Vibra Hospital. Survivors include her children, Gregory Trainum and Kimberly Trainum; grandchildren Allison Trainum and Nicole Trainum; forever friend Rebecca Stephens; and her two furry friends, Chloe and Jake. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Trainum and her parents, Howell and Margaret Barksdale. A service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.