Linda Marie Tranter, 70, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home. Linda earned an MBA from Troy State University. She retired from government service after 27 years, most recently with the Army audit Agency. Additionally, she taught accounting at Park University and Pima Community College in Tucson, AZ. Linda was active in her community serving as president of her HOA. She was a staunch supporter of the Massaponax Marching Band having served as the treasurer for two terms. Additionally, she was an avid golfer, enjoyed family vacations at the beach, and loved to dance. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Richard Tranter; daughter Wendy Schaedler (Terry); grandchildren Sarah, Amber, Richard IV, and McKenzie; sister Rebecca Herne; and brothers Gerald and Robert Herne. She was preceded in death by her father, Linon P. Herne; son Richard L. Tranter III; and daughter-in-law Cheryl. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on March 7, 2020 at the Covenant Funeral Service Chapel in Fredericksburg. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.