Jeannette R. Traylor, 88, of Fredericksburg, went home to be with her heavenly father on Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Jeannette was born in Emporia Virginia on November 20, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Katie (Jean) Jones. She married her high school sweetheart on January 15, 1949 and they had 71 blessed years together. Jeannette was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband, Albert F. Traylor, Sr.; children Albert F. Traylor, Jr. (Barbara), Charles Ray Traylor (Dorothy), Susan Patton O'Toole (Tim); grandson Corey B. Patton (Candy); granddaughter Cindy Foundos (Butch) Colleen O'Toole; great-grandsons Josh Hassinger, Peyton O'Toole and Bailey Slaughter (adopted); great-granddaughter Ana Foundos and Kelsea O'Toole. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 8 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at noon on Tuesday, July 9 in Grace Church Cemetery in Emporia, VA. In lieu of flowers make a donation to American Breast Cancer Society (www.abcf.org) and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.