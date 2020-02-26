Peggy M. Trenary, 87, of Spotsylvania County, passed away February 21, 2020 at Carriage Hill Nursing Home. Peggy was the eldest child of Ruby T. and Lawrence C. Mawyer. She attended George Washington High School in Alexandria. Peggy worked as a dental assistant and a rental manager. She loved boating with her husband, Bobby, and RVing with her companion, Les. Survivors include her daughter, Jody A. Trenary; grandson, Joseph W. Hoffmann IV and his wife Dani; sister-in-law Pat Mawyer; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin children, Michael and Tracy; beloved husband, Robert W. Trenary; loving companion, Lester Kidd; brothers Richard C. Mawyer and Buddy L. Mawyer; and sister Martha M. Houck. Interment is private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.