It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Anthony J. Trezza, III. Anthony (Tony, "Trezz") passed away peacefully in the care of his life partner, Ann Margaret Strother, on June 19, 2019. He was born in Orange, N.J. on November 28, 1942 to Anthony and Carmela Grande Trezza. After earning a B.S. degree in Business from Sacramento State College in 1967, he served two years as a Vista Volunteer assigned as a program director at Pacoima Boys Club, teaching them basketball skills as well as respect and integrity. He went on to hold positions as a Sales Representative for Scott Paper and Sandoz Color and Chemicals. Joining BASF Corp. as a colorant salesman, he was promoted to Regional Manager. Following retirement from BASF, he was a consultant for Rite Industries and Royce Associates. Among his many interests was a life-long passion for music. He was an accomplished part-time drummer for various bands throughout the Northeast and more recently drummer for the Spare Time Singers at Va. Heritage. He enjoyed golfing, and horse racing, attending many racetracks throughout the country. He was also an avid investor, acquiring knowledge in stock investments. He enjoyed people and could make you feel like the most interesting person in the room. He was predeceased by his daughter, Cynthia J. Trezza and parents, Anthony and Carmela Trezza. Anthony is survived by his daughter, Kate Meredith Trezza; his sister, Catherine Acquadro; and brother William Trezza; as well as many extended family. As his life partner, he brought so much into my life that was missing. Men like him happen once in a lifetime and the surprise is that he happened in mine. We enjoyed golfing together and lots of extraordinary events and a memorable trip to Italy! "We were the lucky ones; some people never get to do all we got to do." These eloquent words appeared in the Free Lance-Star years ago. It is my honor to share them. "I struggle in your absence. I wish I had Job's courage and dignity. I take small comfort in the thought that despite his great faith, late at night, when he was alone, he too would lie awake with a heart that ached for his loss. I miss you." A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 28 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, he would truly have been appreciative of contributions to the Cynthia J. Trezza Memorial UCLA Scholarship College of the Canyons Foundation, 26455 Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.