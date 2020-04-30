Carolyn Johnson Trice age 82, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Fredericksburg. She was born on January 19, 1938 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late John A. and Page (Minor) Johnson. She retired from the Washington DC Government in the Traffic Adjudication division. Her husband, John Trice preceded her in death. Survivors include her three children, Steven Spalding of Richmond, VA, Brian Spalding of Grand Prairie, TX, Gregory D. Spalding and wife Cynthia of Lorton, VA; one sister, Patsy Suttle of Chinatuge, VA ; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; devoted friend and care giver, Kevin Fisk . A Celebration of Life will be held at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg at a later date due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. A private Interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.