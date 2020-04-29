Carolyn Johnson Trice age 82, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Sunday, April 5, 2010 in Fredericksburg. She was born on January 19, 1938 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late John A. and Page (Minor) Johnson. She retired from the Washington DC Government in the Traffic Adjudication division. Her husband, John Trice preceded her in death. Survivors include her three children, Steven Spalding of Richmond, VA, Brian Spalding of Grand Prairie, TX, Gregory D. Spalding and wife Cynthia of Lorton, VA; one sister, Patsy Suttle of Chinatuge, VA ; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; devoted friend and care giver, Kevin Fisk . A Celebration of Life will be held at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg at a later date due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. A private Interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

