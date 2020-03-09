Alfred Trigger, 88 of King George, Virginia passed away at his home on March 7, 2020. Mr. Trigger retired after 32 years of service from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division. He enjoyed many years tending his family farm in Rollins Fork, Virginia. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Marjorie Lawson (Ray), Sylvia Hobgood (Bill), Patricia Haudricourt (Tom), Karen Satchell (Will) and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Trigger. He is also survived by his sister, Lois Barker, and his longtime companion, Lorena Henderson, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Trigger and son, Alfred Trigger. Visitation is Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1pm with interment immediately following at Historyland Memorial Park in King George. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd #9309, Tappahannock, VA 22560. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
