Maxwell Dale (Ted) Trivett went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 65 years, Margaret Elizabeth (Libby) Trivett. Together they raised four children: Gale Vermillion (Steve), Mike Trivett (Patty), Judy Brewer (Jim) and Jerry Trivett. All have shared in the honor of helping to care for him. He is survived by one of his brothers, Dennis Trivett. Two brothers and four sisters preceded him in death. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. While he had limited formal education, Ted was self-taught and very proficient in all aspects of construction, including supervision of work crews, plan reading, carpentry, masonry and construction equipment operation. He was well respected in the industry. He was also an excellent auto mechanic. A quiet man, he was always willing to help friends and family with various projects and repairs, including construction of Marsh Road Baptist Church in Woodbridge, Virginia. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home, 31440 Constitution Highway (Rt.20), Locust Grove 22508. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Stafford Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Belmont Baptist Church Youth Camp Fund, 7221 Belmont Road, Mineral, VA 23117. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.