Joseph R. Trombino 73, of Fredericksburg, Va. formerly from Jamestown, New York passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Joe was born in Palermo, Italy to the late Rosario Trombino and Rose (LoBianco) Trombino. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Joe spent his working career as a Utility Contractor and longtime business co-owner of Joe/Nick Corporation in Jamestown, New York. In 2004, he relocated to Fredericksburg, Virginia where he owned and operated Joe Trombino Inspection Services. Joe enjoyed golfing, playing cards and spending time with his family who loved him immeasurably. Joseph was a great husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was loved and respected by his entire family and many friends. Joseph is survived by his wife, Georgia (Ritchie) Trombino; his son, Joseph Trombino Jr. and wife, Kathy; his daughter, Perris Herrera and husband, Daniel; three grandchildren, Trinity Trombino, Jada Jones, Zachary Jones; sister, Serena (Scarry) Walding; brother, Frank Trombino and his wife, Barbara; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many relatives residing in Palermo, Italy. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Rosario and Rose; as well as his mother-in-law, Mary L. North. All arrangements are private. A Celebration of Life will be held for family at a later date.

