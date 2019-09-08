George Cumberland Truslow, 86, of Sun City Center, Florida formerly from Stafford, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at LifePath Hospice Center in Florida. Mr. Truslow served in the United States Army where he met and married his bride of 63 years, Hilde. He was a civil service employee for 25-plus years at Quantico. Mr. Truslow was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 290 and an avid hunter. Above all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was most proud of his family. Survivors include his wife, Brunhilde Wieth Truslow; children Alfred Truslow (Margo) of Marietta, GA, Maria Abel (Lee) of King George and George E. Truslow (Donna) of Stafford; sister Bertha Meridith of DE; grandchildren Tabatha Truslow, Matthew Minx, Tiffany Truslow, Ramon Minx, Toby Truslow, and Erika Berrie; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson Truslow and Ethel Frazier Truslow; brothers, Andrew and James Truslow; and sister Ruby Wilson. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 10 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePath Hospice, 4200 W. Cypress Street, Suite 690, Tampa, FL 33607 or www.chaptershealth.org. Online guestbook at covenantfuneralservice.com