Margaret Brent (Midge) Truslow Margaret Brent Truslow (Midge) 80, originally of Fredericksburg, passed away on May 10, 2019 at her residence in Lincoln, NE. Born on May 27, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Alice Brent of Spotsylvania. Midge was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James. H. Truslow, Sr., son James H. Truslow, Jr. and sisters, Catherine Farmer and Bertha Young. Midge is survived by her grandson, Andrew J. Truslow and Kenna J. Schneringer and two great grandsons, Wyatt and Rhett Truslow of Lincoln, NE and Donna Fagan Truslow of Ruther Glen. She is also survived by her grandchildren Josh Truslow and Jaime Truslow, 2 great grandchildren and sisters Nancy Rominger and Myrtle Nicholson and brothers Bud Brent and Billy Brent as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Falmouth United Methodist Church in Falmouth at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Falmouth United Methodist Church at 28 Pegs Lane, Falmouth, VA 22405