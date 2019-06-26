Mary Ann Tsompanas, 76, of Westfield New Jersey, passed away June 19, 2019. Mary Ann made friends everywhere she went. She loved and volunteered in both of her communities in Tarpon Spring, Florida and Colonial Beach, Virginia. Everyone loved the way Mary Ann always lit up the room with her great smile and beautiful heart. She is survived by her daughter, four step children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Storke Funeral Home Colonial Beach Chapel, 131 3rd Street, Colonial Beach, VA 22443. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 11 N. Irving Street, Colonial Beach, VA 22443. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.