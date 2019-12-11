Julia Ann Tubbs, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday December 8th, surrounded by her family. Julia grew up in Napoleon, Ohio, daughter of Kenneth and Jesse Clymer. Julia attended Toledo Hospital School of Nursing and dedicated her life to caring for others. Julia worked at Mary Washington Hospital for 27 years as a Registered Nurse, where she retired as a Nurse Recruiter. Julia served as an active member in the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church (FUMC) for 47 years. Over the years, she held many leadership positions in the church, including her role as a delegate to the Virginia Annual Conference. Her strong faith and her church family were a central part of her life. Julia was a people person and enjoyed surrounding herself with others. She captivated audiences with her gift of animated story telling and sense of humor. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Larry Tubbs; sons Larry Tubbs (Brooke) and Scott Tubbs (Lynn); brother Lynn Clymer (Cherry). She loved and adored her grandchildren Rachel Leonard (Chad), Cameron Tubbs (Nicki), Courtney Myers (Steve), Jessica Cheatham (Ross) and Bobby Bagwell (Jen), one great Grandchild Thomas Cheatham. The family will receive friends from 6pm-8pm on Friday, December 13th at Covenant Funeral Service (Fredericksburg location). A celebration of life will be held at FUMC on Saturday, December 14th at 11am. Burial will be private at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials in her name can be made to FUMC or Micah Ecumenical Ministries. Online guest book is available at www.covenantfuneralservice.com