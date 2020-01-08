Debra Tudor, 51, of Bumpass, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Deb attended Radford University and obtained a Bachelors in Recreation and Leisure Services. She earned her M.B.A. at Capella University. Deb worked for Northrop Grumman in Charlottesville for almost 20 years, and loved her job and her coworkers. She was incredibly independent and loved challenges. Deb was also very quick witted and had an infectious smile and laugh. She had a listening ear for those that needed it and gave sound advice. Deb loved to host parties at their home for her friends and neighbors. She had a huge heart and would do anything for anyone. She loved her labs, Shelby and Hayden. Deb loved to travel, especially to anywhere with beautiful water. She loved the beach and scuba diving with her husband. Deb is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 31 years, Chad, her siblings, Paul Bishop (Lucy), Mark Bishop (Sharon), and Diana Pullin; her parents-in-law, Ralph and Sherry Vick; brother-in-law, Dustin Vick; numerous nieces and nephews; and other loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Virgie Bishop. The family will receive friends from 2:00 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter, 450 TV Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online condolences may be expressed to her family at foundandsos.com.