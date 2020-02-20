Ella V. Scranage Turberville of Stafford, Virginia, transitioned to life eternal on February 14, 2020, at the age of 98 in Stafford, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Thursday, February20, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at A. L. Bennet and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA. The homegoing service will be held on Friday, February 21, at 11 a.m. at People's Union Baptist Churchin King George, VA, with viewing for one hour prior to the service.
