Louis Turner, age 86, of Snead's Ferry, North Carolina, passed away peacefully with his family on Monday, June 17th, 2019. He previously lived in Stafford, Virginia until retiring from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He was born to Clare Aman Turner and Robert Edward Turner on November 6, 1932 in Onslow County, North Carolina. Louis was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He enjoyed golfing, reading, fishing, hunting, and vegetable gardening. Louis also served in the Army and was a member of the American Legion and former commander of Post 290 in Stafford, VA. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris Adeline Kamradt Turner. He is survived by his daughters: Kim Turner Payne (Tim) of Stafford, VA, Debbi Turner Rogers (Gene) of King George, VA, Sandi Turner Graves (Michael) of Bristow, VA, Mari Turner Morgan of Colonial Beach, VA and Victoria Douglas of CA; Sisters: Barbara James of FL, Helen Rockwood of GA; 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, 5 sisters and 3 brothers. A funeral service will be held at 7 pm on Friday, June 21st at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville, NC. Visitation will be held at 6 pm prior to the service. Burial will be at Stafford Memorial Cemetery in Stafford, VA at 2 pm on June 24th, 2019. In lieu of flower arrangements, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the Pauley Heart Center MCV Foundation (address: VCU Health System Office of Development, Box 980275, Richmond, VA 23298-0275).