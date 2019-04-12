Wilma A. Tuttle, 60, of Fredericksburg, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, after a five-year battle with lung cancer. Wilma was a 1977 graduate of Stafford High School and had served the Federal Government for more than 35 years before retiring in September 2014. She was an Executive Assistant to the Deputy Commander, Resource Management, at Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico. Wilma also previously worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C. She was a long-time member of Falmouth Baptist Church. Wilma is survived by her son, Larry Pumphrey, Jr.; her mother, Hilda Embrey; her sisters, Kaye May and Joyce Embrey; step-children Michelle Tuttle, Dawn Cochran, William Tuttle, and Racheal Tuttle; several step-grandchildren; and her beloved cat, Casey. She is predeceased by her father, Gordon Embrey. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Stafford Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in Wilma's name to Falmouth Baptist Church, 302 Colonial Avenue, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22405. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.