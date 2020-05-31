With great loss we say goodbye to Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa. Born in Norway December 1928, died 20 May 2020. Pa was liked by anybody that new him. Always had a smile and a friendly face for everyone. Pa came to the United States in 1960. He worked the trades when he was younger, whaling, machinist, fiberglass, woodworking. He built the alter still in use at his church, the baptismal font, tables, crosses, boxes. Woodworking was his way of relaxation, just to see the smiles it brought to people. Pa wanted everybody to be happy. The family wants to say thank you for all the support these last couple of months. Special thanks to Memory Lane Home Health Care especially Shawnessee and Kyle who were dedicated providers that were with him almost every day. They filled his life with joy and helped make his life journey complete. Pa will be taken to Norway for his final resting place. Rest In Peace Pa
