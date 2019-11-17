John G. Uschold John G. Uschold, son of Harry and Gertrude Uschold was born June 28, 1933 on a farm in Silver Creek, New York and died October 31, 2019. He was baptized in 1933 and confirmed in 1947 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Silver Creek, NY. He grew up in Silver Creek and graduated from High School in 1951. He later attended the University of Colorado, Southern Colorado State College, and the University of Maryland. He entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War and also served in the U.S. Army of Occupation in Germany where he met and married Berta A. Fuller of Kaufbeuren, Germany. He subsequently transferred to the U.S. Air Force. Following combat service in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam, he served four years in the Office of the Secretary of Defense and retired in 1974 with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. His military awards include the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. His civilian career included senior management positions in the U.S. Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., Getty Oil Corporation in Los Angeles, CA, and with Santa Fe International Corporation as Director, Corporate Communications, also in Los Angeles. Active in the Lutheran Church, he served as Chairman of the Board of Elders at Redeemer Lutheran Church (LCMS), Fredericksburg, VA, for five years and continued serving retired in 1998 as Director of the Federal Voting Assistance Program in the Office of the Secretary of Defense where he was awarded The Legion of Merit. His parents, brother Thomas, and his only child, Heidi preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Berta, two grandsons and their wives, David and Danielle Buether, and Steven and Natalie Buether of California, along with his great grandchildren, Wade, John, and Brady. He also had an active role in the church's public relations as Chairman of the Board of Elders of Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 320 in Spotsylvania County, VA, and the NRA. Prior to his death, he resided in San Marcos, CA, for the previous two years. Funeral arrangements were held at the Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar, in San Diego, CA, with full military honors on Friday, November 15. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at your favorite charity on his behalf.