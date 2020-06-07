Christine D. Usher, 80, of White Oak passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include her children, Nancy Holmes, Jane Reeve, John Usher Jr., and Suzanne Butt; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John Usher, Sr. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Oak Rescue Squad. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.