Meghan Marissa Van Brunt, 28, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Meghan was a thoughtful and outgoing person with a great sense of humor and a knack for making friends with strangers. She had a strong, courageous spirit that was a source of inspiration to those around her. She appreciated a good ripe tomato, enjoyed writing, and adored her calico cat, Bean. Many of her favorite memories were spending time with family at Pipestem Resort in West Virginia and Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. She loved cold walks at night, watching Star Trek with her dad and sister, discussing the finer points of mac 'n cheese with her mother, and seeing her sweet baby niece, Grace. Meghan was loved by friends and family who have many beautiful memories of her. Survivors include her father, Michael Van Brunt; mother Rosemary Van Brunt; sister Katie Hoffman; and niece Grace Hoffman. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, February 29 in Sunset Memorial Gardens and flowers are welcome. Meghan didn't stand on ceremony, so please come dressed as you are. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.