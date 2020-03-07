of Ladysmith, passed away on March 3, 2020, three days shy of her 85th birthday. She was the matriarch of our family and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanne Carter. She is survived by her daughter, Heidi James (Michael); her grandchildren, Laura Whelan (Johnny), Mary Beth Libby (Chris), Michael James, and Matthew Carter; and her great grandchildren, Claire, Eilís, and Ryan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Richmond. Arrangements to celebrate her life will be made at a later date. Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com