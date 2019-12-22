Mark Cristie Van Kleeck, 67, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Adler Center for Caring in Aldie. He is survived by his mother, Frances Van Kleeck; sisters Vickie Van Kleeck, Kathryn Dellinger, and Gina Merendal; brother-in-law Mike Merenda; sister-in-law Maureen O'Brien; many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and most importantly his five beloved cats. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Van Kleeck; brother Robert Van Kleeck; grandmother Nina DeCristofalo; and his partner of 25 years, Steve Iacovino. A Celebration of Life will held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's name may be made to a local animal rescue, Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Van Kleeck, Mark C.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Van Kleeck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.