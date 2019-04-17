Rudi and Elsa van Leeuwen On April 15, 2019, Rudi J. and Elsa A. van Leeuwen passed away peacefully. They had been married almost 59 years. They were both born in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and emigrated to this country in 1960. They leave behind 3 children. David, his wife Eileen and daughter Sophie. Erik, his wife Carmen and his children Tori, Luke, Grace and Nate. Ingrid and her daughters Kelsey and Sydney. They like to thank friends and neighbors for caring so much. Special thanks to Dr. S. Mussey and his staff and to Dr. Noureldeen. In keeping with their wishes they will be cremated and there will be no memorial gathering. No flowers please.