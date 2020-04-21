Merinell Vance passed away on April 15, 2020 at AuroraCare Hospice in Greensboro, NC. Born on January 27, 1930 she is predeceased by her husband Walter G. Vance Jr. and one daughter Jan V. Parker. Surviving are 3 younger sisters and daughters Sharon Fitzsimmons and Lynn Thomas, 5 grandchildren and 7 Great grandchildren. A memorial will be held at a later date at St. Matthias UMC, Stafford Virginia.

