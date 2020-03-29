Ronald Earl Vande Bunte, 75, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, died on March 24, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital due to complications from lung cancer. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on December 19, 1944, a son of Donald Lester and Ruth Martha (De Kleine) Vande Bunte. Ron is survived by his wife of 25 years, Norma (Roelofs) Vande Bunte, his children, Tim Vande Bunte, Chris Vande Bunte and wife Ellen, Marcus Te Paske and wife Lauren, and Jonas Te Paske and wife Eleis; eight grandchildren, Alissa, Brianna, Jillian and Faith Vande Bunte, Luke Vande Bunte, Alexandra and Josephine Te Paske, and Soren Te Paske (who just arrived this past December 25th), a brother, George Vande Bunte, from Toronto, Canada, his former wife, Eileen Vande Bunte, and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Darlene and Marion Mouw, Bill and Dixie Roelofs, Jim and Merry Lynn Roelofs, and Mary and Steve Chapman. Ron was an ordained minister in the Reformed Church in America and held pastorates in College Point, NY, Freehold, NJ, Brooklyn, NY, and Alexandria Bay, NY. He was honored to be the Pastor Emeritus of Suydam Street Reformed Church in New Brunswick, NJ, his final church served before retirement. He and his life proclaimed that everyone is a sinner, falling short, yet all are invited to receive God's abundant grace. Ron enjoyed playing Bridge and took pride in earning the ACBL "Life Master" rank. In his retirement in Fredericksburg, he met active Bridge enthusiasts who provided unflagging support for him during his two-year battle with lung cancer. Likewise, members of the United Church of Christ of Fredericksburg have been unwavering in their encouragement to the end of Ron's life. Ron's family and friends have been the grateful recipients of his many gifts of affection, optimism, and laughter. His four sons knew him as their biggest fan, supporter, and champion in everything they did. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Suydam Street Reformed Church at 74 Drift Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey, 08901.