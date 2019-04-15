Rodney Dale Vanderhoof, 87, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Rod was born November 23, 1931, in Seattle, Wash. and was the son of Hubert U. Vanderhoof and Esther M. (Dandell) Vanderhoof. He attended the University of Washington where he met his future wife, Joan L. Graves. Jo married Rod in Seattle on December 26, 1954. Rod was in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and thereafter he was a stock broker until his retirement. He was dedicated to his family. Rod will be greatly missed. Survivors include his four children, Andrew Vanderhoof (Marie), Barbara Lemanski (Edward), Becky Christensen (Raymond) and Catherine Winters (Stephen); six grandchildren Jennifer Lemanski, Christine Lemanski, Ian Vanderhoof (Gricelda), Rachel Logan (Chad), Zachary Vanderhoof (fiancé Amy) and Gina Winters; four great-grandchildren, Caroline Logan, Cora Logan, Santiago Vanderhoof, and Valentina Vanderhoof. There will be a private family memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fisher House Foundation. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.
