Webster, NY: September 25, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Van, Dorothy is survived by her sons, Randy, Todd (Judy) and Gregg (Nancy) Vandivert; grandchildren, Brandon, Eric, Beth (Val), Karen and Suzanne; nieces and nephews. Dorothy taught 1st Grade at Ferry Farm Elementary School in Stafford, VA for over 20 years. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY, 14620. To share a memory of Dorothy or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.