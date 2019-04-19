Larry VanHooser, 60, of Hartwood passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Mr. VanHooser was a member of Hope of Christ Church in Stafford County. He is the son of William and Barbara VanHooser of Stafford. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Peggy A. VanHooser; daughters Joni Parker, Edith Bell (Trever), Jessica Wooten (Debbie Heim) and Brandy McKusker; sons Christopher VanHooser and Matthew Kirby; twelve grandchildren Keirsten (Cody), Harmony, Josh, Jeremy, Jamie, Macade, Jenna, Dillen, Ethan, Faith, Grace and Riley; great-grandchild Killian; and sisters Sandra Baxter (Jack) and Jutta VanHooser. He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara; brother Billy; and grandson Benjamin. A service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends two hours prior at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.