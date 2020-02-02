Col. Frederic John Vanous, USMC (Ret), 86, of Stafford County, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home. Fred served 26 years as a Marine Corps Officer and for Stafford County as the Director of Emergency Management for 16 years. Survivors include his wife, Alice A. "Nan" Vanous; children Col. Mark Vanous, USMC (Ret) and wife Diane, Lt. Col. Steve Vanous, USAF (Ret) and wife Tiffany; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5 in the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
