Affectionally known as "Tia", she was born in Vera Cruz, Mexico on April 17, 1926. She came to the US in the 1950's eventually becoming an American citizen and was employed by and retired from the AFL-CIO in Washington, DC. Tia never married but held her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews close to her heart. Throughout her life she had a happy and positive attitude and was eternally optimistic. She especially enjoyed teasing yet carried herself with elegance and expected good manners and civility from all family members. She enjoyed travel, opera, theater, baseball and especially flower arranging. Although aging, she continued to live independently in her home until moving to Rhode Island with extended family where she has resided these past two years. She now joins her brothers and sisters. Tia was our beloved aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt whose memory we shall cherish and who will be missed. Tia Elena died July 27. Funeral services will be held in Westerly, Rhode Island with internment in Mexico