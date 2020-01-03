Coleman Alan Venable, 29, passed away on December 26, 2019. He is survived by his father, Bryan Venable; his younger brother, Austin Venable; numerous extended family members, and countless friends and acquaintances that he befriended in his time. He is preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Venable. A visitation will be held from 12:00pm - 2:00pm on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. A reception will be held at the Bull, Cock and Swine restaurant (Stafford) at 2:30pm.
Venable, Coleman
To send flowers to the family of Coleman Venable, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Rd
Stafford, VA 22554
186 Shelton Shop Rd
Stafford, VA 22554
Guaranteed delivery before Coleman's Visitation begins.
Jan 4
Reception
Saturday, January 4, 2020
2:30PM
2:30PM
B. C. S
2055 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Stafford, VA 22554
2055 Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Stafford, VA 22554
Guaranteed delivery before Coleman's Reception begins.