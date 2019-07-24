Donnie Maynard Via, 78 of Spotsylvania County passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include his wife, Doris Via; children Tina Rebennack (Karl) and Kevin Via (Ann); and grandchildren Megan Rebennack, Joshua Rebennack and Tanner Via. He was preceded in death by his mother, Susie Via. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 25 in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.