Linda Jackson Vickers, 74, of Colonial Beach passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born on September 15, 1944 in Shreveport Louisiana, the youngest of 5 children to John Louis and Gladys Dayton Jackson. From her first day in kindergarten when her teacher retired because she could not handle teaching another Jackson sibling, Linda strove to be a perfect student. She attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana where she was the first (and rumor has it, the only) person to earn dual Bachelor's degrees in Mathematics and Speech and Theatre. Somehow between her studies, she met the man whom she would eventually marry, even though neither knew it at the time. From there, she moved to Nacogdoches, Texas and began courses at Stephen F. Austin University and met her best and lifelong friend Susan Whidden. The two packed up and moved to Clarkesville, Tennessee when Linda was offered a job teaching speech, theatre, and debate at Austin Peay University. The two spent summers working Crystal Lake and earning spending money hustling pool from unsuspecting souls who didn't think a girl could play. Needless to say, she always had a few spare dollars in her pocket. In 1971, she accepted a 5th grade teaching position in King George County, Virginia. Vick, her soon-to-be husband followed her and they were married in June of 1972 and began building a loving family. She spent the majority of her career as a math teacher at King George High School. She was passionate about math and wanted all of her students to feel the same. She worked tirelessly to make sure her students felt loved and supported. She attended as many of their extracurricular activities as possible, especially loving the drama department and the wrestling team. The last few years of her career she worked to help every student in the county as the Mathematics Coordinator and the Division Director of Testing. After her retirement in 2004, she continued working with math students and teachers across the state. She tutored former students and friends' children, some of who had her on speed dial . She also worked as an adjunct professor for UVA, teaching courses for elementary math teachers. She cherished the friendships and support she received from the Vermillion Violets chapter of the Red Hats Society. They were instrumental in helping her though the loss of her husband in 2004. Linda was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. The enormity of her loss will be felt by all those she loved and those who loved her. She is survived by her children, Heather Vickers and husband Michael Tomeo; Leslye Torkos and Robert Watson, Roy Jones and wife Tracey, and her grandchildren, Kirsten Torkos, Robert P. Watson, Jessica Williams, Brandon Tomeo, Daniel Desimone, and James McCurdy; her great grandchildren, JaiLynn Martin, Dawson Williams, Amy, Wyatt, Landon, Hunter, and Scarlettt Desimone; and her brothers, J.L. Jackson, Jr., Horace Jackson, and David Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Edward Vickers, Jr.; and her sister, Mary Jo Graham. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Historyland Memorial Park in King George. Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
