Thomas James Virvos, 64, of Spotsylvania, died on April 10, 2020 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond. The son of James C. Virvos and Minnie K. Virvos, he was born on November 19, 1955 in Fairmont, WV. He graduated from James Monroe HS. He worked at Centennial Contractors Enterprises, Inc. (Superintendent 1). Tommy leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sisters Elaine Rice and Vickie Virvos and their families, and the many friends who he held dear. Tommy lived life to the fullest. He loved his family, friends, fishing at Nags head, his job, and riding his Harley Davidson. No services will be held due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A memorial will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
