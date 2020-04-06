It is with great sadness that June Nicholson announces the passing of her son Daniel " Danny" Vogt on Wednesday April 1. In addition to his mother he is survived by his step-father, Roy; sons Nick and Ryan White; sisters, Wendy Williams and Jennifer Holmes and a brother Wayne Vogt as well as many other extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Vogt. All services will be private. Remember not how someone dies, but remember instead of how they lived. www.storkefuneralhome.com.
+1
+1