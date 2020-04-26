Peter Edward Wachter, 72, of Fredericksburg, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in 1947 in Arlington, Virginia to the late Clarence Edward Wachter and Louise Hitchcock Wachter, Pete was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army, having honorably served his country in Vietnam. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, building and creating with his hands, and classic cars (especially 1940 Fords). However, his greatest delight came from Civil War relic hunting, a hobby he began as a young boy for which his love and enthusiasm never wavered. As a result, throughout the years, he became immensely knowledgeable on all things Civil War, as he did with any subject which sparked his interest, and was highly admired and respected within the relic hunting community. Pete will be dearly missed and fondly remembered for his intelligence, his creativity, and his wonderful sense of humor. Pete is survived by his loving children, Shayne Joseph Wachter and Brandy Lee Wachter, both of Fredericksburg. In addition to his parents, Pete was also preceded in death by his wife, Susan Dorothy Wachter. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be left at vacremationservice.com.
