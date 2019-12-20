Terry Patrick Waldenmaier, 58, a husband, father, veteran, and lifelong mentor, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from complications of cardiac arrest at Mary Washington Hospital. Survivors include his beloved wife of 32 years, Linda Rae and his children Taylor Lynn and Davis Charles, who will continue to honor his life; his father, Benjamin Waldenmaier and step-mother Joellen Waldenmaier; his mother, Margaret Powers and step-father, Daniel Powers; brother, Robert Waldenmaier; and sister Pamela Powers carry on his memory as well. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Directly following the family will host a Celebration of Life at their home in Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations may be made in Terry Waldenmaier's memory to Lifepoint Church in Fredericksburg. Donations can be made by check and sent to Lifepoint Church in Memorandum of Terry Waldenmaier, 1400 Central Park Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 can be made online at https://Lifepoint.org/giving/kingdombuilders/. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.