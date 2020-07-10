Minister Regina Mae Waldron, daughter of the late Margaret & Henry Latell Ellis was born on December 22, 1940, in Washington, DC. She was also preceded in death by her birth father, Leon Waters. She attended Dunbar High School. She also attended Germanna Community College in VA and received a Women in Technology certificate. She worked for many years in the federal government as a secretary and later at the Navy Shipyard as a Budget Analyst. In 1998, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was ordained as a Minister at For Christ Ministries in 2011, where she was a dedicated member and mother of the church. She quietly departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home. For over 50 years, she was the spouse of William W. Waldron. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished and seen through the long lineage and in the lives of her children, Minister Vernetta Wright, Carrie A. Wright, Apostle Lynne J. Schulze, Pastor Margaret G. Heflin, Pastor Iva R. Heflin, Henry (Tony) R. Waldron and William (Bill) W. Waldron. She has 30 grandchildren and over 35 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings Theresa Weaver, Maurice Frye and Freddie Waters. She was abundantly loved by sisters Laura Sullivan, Rita Waters and brother Ralph Waters; her cousins Verlyn C. Wright, Ralph & Debra (Cookie) Wright and Monica & Keith Barnes; her niece, Terry Weaver; lifelong friends, Lester Lewis, Pat, Puddin, Yvonne, Tempia Thomas; a host of additional loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held at For Christ Ministries on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12 p.m.. Following the viewing, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.. Interment will follow, at the Ellis Family Cemetery in Partlow, VA.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…