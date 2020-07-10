Minister Regina Mae Waldron, daughter of the late Margaret & Henry Latell Ellis was born on December 22, 1940, in Washington, DC. She was also preceded in death by her birth father, Leon Waters. She attended Dunbar High School. She also attended Germanna Community College in VA and received a Women in Technology certificate. She worked for many years in the federal government as a secretary and later at the Navy Shipyard as a Budget Analyst. In 1998, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was ordained as a Minister at For Christ Ministries in 2011, where she was a dedicated member and mother of the church. She quietly departed this life on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home. For over 50 years, she was the spouse of William W. Waldron. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished and seen through the long lineage and in the lives of her children, Minister Vernetta Wright, Carrie A. Wright, Apostle Lynne J. Schulze, Pastor Margaret G. Heflin, Pastor Iva R. Heflin, Henry (Tony) R. Waldron and William (Bill) W. Waldron. She has 30 grandchildren and over 35 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings Theresa Weaver, Maurice Frye and Freddie Waters. She was abundantly loved by sisters Laura Sullivan, Rita Waters and brother Ralph Waters; her cousins Verlyn C. Wright, Ralph & Debra (Cookie) Wright and Monica & Keith Barnes; her niece, Terry Weaver; lifelong friends, Lester Lewis, Pat, Puddin, Yvonne, Tempia Thomas; a host of additional loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held at For Christ Ministries on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12 p.m.. Following the viewing, a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.. Interment will follow, at the Ellis Family Cemetery in Partlow, VA.

To plant a tree in memory of Regina Waldron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.