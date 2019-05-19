Fred "Jack" Walker passed away peacefully on May 16th in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He was the beloved husband for 66 years to Sallie Walker and father of Cindy Korn, Fredericksburg. Richard Walker and John Walker, Melbourne, Fla. He was the very beloved grandfather of Alex Lakas, Tyler Walker, Ian Walker, Camille Walker, Nathalie Walker and Emma Walker. There never was a more loved man who was always sweet, kind, giving and funny. For him, his love of history and family was front and foremost, but there was nothing more important than the amazing successes of his brilliant grandchildren. His 85 years were spent in Illinois, Rochester, NY, Long Beach, CA, and Fredericksburg, VA. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on May 26 at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washburn Norland's Foundation, 290 Norlands Rd. , Livermore, ME 04253. https://greatnonprofits.org/org/washburn-norlands-foundation-inc