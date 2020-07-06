Joseph C. Walker, 74, of Fredericksburg, VA departed this life on June 28, 2020 at Woodmont Nursing Home. He leaves to mourn, his siblings Lillian Elizabeth Banks (Robert) and James Preston Walker. A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Lawn Cemetery, Woodford, VA.
