Mary Ellen Walker, 90, from her residence in Stafford, VA, went home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020. Mrs. Walker is survived by her daughters Velma Laverne Walker and Freda Walker Moore (Gary, Sr.); grandchildren Gary Moore II (Karen), Alyshia Ellen Walker and Albert Davis, Jr.; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg on Tuesday, February 11, at 12:00 noon with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.
